Universal Security Instruments Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (UUU, MTSC, DAKT, VPG, FIT)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.06. Mts Systems Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.69. Daktronics Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.91.

Vishay Preci follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.26, and Fitbit Inc - A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.75.

