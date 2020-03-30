Universal Security Instruments Inc is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (UUU, FIT, ESIO, ZBRA, FLIR)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Security Instruments Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $998,000. Following is Fitbit Inc - A with a an RPE of $894,000. Electro Sci Inds ranks third highest with a an RPE of $598,000.

Zebra Tech Corp follows with a an RPE of $548,000, and Flir Systems rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $518,000.

