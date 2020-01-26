Universal Insura has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (UVE, AMBC, AGO, ACGL, EIG)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Universal Insura ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 13.7%. Ambac Financial is next with a an earnings yield of 12.2%. Assured Guaranty ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 9.9%.

Arch Capital Grp follows with a an earnings yield of 9.1%, and Employers Holdin rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 8.4%.

