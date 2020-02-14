Universal Insura is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (UVE, ERIE, PGR, ALL, WTM)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Universal Insura ranks highest with a ROE of 2,681.2%. Erie Indemnity-A is next with a ROE of 2,573.4%. Progressive Corp ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,053.9%.

Allstate Corp follows with a ROE of 1,666.1%, and White Mountains rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,562.5%.

