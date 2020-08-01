MySmarTrend
Universal Elec has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Consumer Electronics Industry (UEIC, GRMN, HAR, GPRO, ZAGG)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Electronics industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Elec ranks lowest with a an RPE of $225,000. Garmin Ltd is next with a an RPE of $257,000. Harman Intl ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $278,000.

Gopro Inc-Cl A follows with a an RPE of $914,000, and Zagg Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $992,000.

