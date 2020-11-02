MySmarTrend
Universal Displa has the Highest Sales Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, ON, NVDA, AVGO, IPHI)

Written on Tue, 02/11/2020 - 2:30am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest sales growth.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,875.4%. On Semiconductor is next with a sales growth of 4,188.0%. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,057.9%.

Broadcom Ltd follows with a sales growth of 3,320.2%, and Inphi Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,076.6%.

