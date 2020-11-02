Universal Displa has the Highest Sales Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, ON, NVDA, AVGO, IPHI)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest sales growth.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,875.4%. On Semiconductor is next with a sales growth of 4,188.0%. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,057.9%.

Broadcom Ltd follows with a sales growth of 3,320.2%, and Inphi Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,076.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nvidia Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $220.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Nvidia Corp have risen 14.2%. We continue to monitor Nvidia Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.