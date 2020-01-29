Universal Displa has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, AVGO, NVDA, CRUS, SYNA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Broadcom Ltd is next with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.1 million, and Synaptics Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $940,000.

