MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Universal Displa has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, AVGO, NVDA, CRUS, SYNA)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:31am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Following is Broadcom Ltd with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.1 million, and Synaptics Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $940,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Displa on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Displa have risen 21.7%. We continue to monitor Universal Displa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee universal displa broadcom ltd nvidia corp cirrus logic inc synaptics inc

Ticker(s): OLED AVGO NVDA CRUS SYNA

Contact Amy Schwartz