Universal Displa has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Semiconductors Industry (OLED, AVGO, NVDA, CRUS, SYNA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Universal Displa ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.4 million. Following is Broadcom Ltd with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Nvidia Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a an RPE of $1.1 million, and Synaptics Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $940,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Displa on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $176.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Displa have risen 21.7%. We continue to monitor Universal Displa for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.