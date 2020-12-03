Unitedhealth Grp (UNH) Approaches New Downside Target of $246.52

Shares of Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $261.98 today and have reached the first support level of $251.72. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $246.52 and $231.06.

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) has potential upside of 7.0% based on a current price of $256.93 and analysts' consensus price target of $274.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $259.21 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $287.38.

Unitedhealth Grp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $306.71 and a 52-week low of $208.07 and are now trading 23% above that low price at $256.93 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

