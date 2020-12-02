Unitedhealth Grp Rises 3.31% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $294.01 to a high of $300.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $293.39 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Unitedhealth Grp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $208.07 and a high of $302.54 and are now at $302.52, 45% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

