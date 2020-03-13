Unitedhealth Grp is Among the Companies in the Managed Health Care Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (UNH, CI, HUM, WCG, ANTM)

Below are the three companies in the Managed Health Care industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Unitedhealth Grp ranks highest with a ROE of 2,508.9%. Cigna Corp is next with a ROE of 1,797.3%. Humana Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,795.7%.

Wellcare Health follows with a ROE of 1,787.5%, and Anthem Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,561.2%.

