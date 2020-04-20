United Therapeut Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.26%

United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $103.05 to a high of $107.77. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $105.30 on volume of 157,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, United Therapeut share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.31 and a high of $116.98 and are now at $106.98, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

