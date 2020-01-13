United Therapeut Falls 1.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $83.88 to a high of $85.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.40 on volume of 82,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of United Therapeut on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $88.74. Since that call, shares of United Therapeut have fallen 3.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, United Therapeut has traded in a range of $74.31 to $128.94 and is now at $84.21, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.