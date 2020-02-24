United Tech Corp Falls 2.90% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.41 to a high of $148.16. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $147.93 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Tech Corp have traded between a low of $121.48 and a high of $158.44 and are now at $146.79, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

