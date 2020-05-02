United Rentals Rises 3.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $150.25 to a high of $154.54. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.85 on volume of 459,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, United Rentals share prices have been bracketed by a low of $101.90 and a high of $170.04 and are now at $152.62, 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

