United Parcel-B (UPS) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $118.73

Shares of United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) opened today above their pivot of $118.41 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $118.73. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $118.84 and $119.27 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 4.3% for shares of United Parcel-B based on a current price of $118.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $123.76. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.11, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $112.44.

United Parcel-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.30 and a 52-week low of $92.65 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $118.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

