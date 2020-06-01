United Parcel-B (UPS) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $115.44

Shares of United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) opened today above their pivot of $115.35 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $115.44. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $115.85 and $116.35.

Over the past year, United Parcel-B has traded in a range of $92.65 to $125.30 and is now at $116.10, 25% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

United Parcel-B has overhead space with shares priced $116.10, or 6.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $123.76. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $119.00, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $112.16.

