United Parcel-B Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.94%

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.69 to a high of $107.90. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $107.34 on volume of 858,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

United Parcel-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.30 and a 52-week low of $92.65 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $105.90 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

