United Parcel-B Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 3.84%

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $92.42 to a high of $94.19. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $93.56 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Parcel-B have traded between a low of $82.00 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $93.97, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

