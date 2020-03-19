United Parcel-B Rises 3.66% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $98.01 to a high of $103.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $101.85 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, United Parcel-B has traded in a range of $82.00 to $125.30 and is now at $102.89, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

