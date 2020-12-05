United Parcel-B Rises 1.15% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.51 to a high of $95.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $94.98 on volume of 859,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

United Parcel-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.30 and a 52-week low of $82.00 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $94.99 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

