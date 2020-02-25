United Parcel-B Falls 3.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

United Parcel-B (NYSE:UPS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $94.50 to a high of $99.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $98.85 on volume of 2.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of United Parcel-B have traded between a low of $92.65 and a high of $125.30 and are now at $94.88, which is 2% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of United Parcel-B on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $116.56. Since that call, shares of United Parcel-B have fallen 15.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.