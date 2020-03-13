United Parcel-B is Among the Companies in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (UPS, CHRW, EXPD, FDX, HUBG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

United Parcel-B ranks highest with a ROE of 54,252.3%. Following is Ch Robinson with a ROE of 3,750.1%. Expeditors Intl ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,707.4%.

Fedex Corp follows with a ROE of 2,620.5%, and Hub Group-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,980.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ch Robinson on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $73.48. Since that call, shares of Ch Robinson have fallen 12.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.