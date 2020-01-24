United Natural has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Food Distributors Industry (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 2.15. Spartannash Co is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.69. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.78.

Sysco Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.99, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 39.76.

