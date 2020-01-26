United Natural has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Food Distributors Industry (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

United Natural ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 39.0%. Spartannash Co is next with a an earnings yield of 16.1%. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.1%.

Sysco Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 3.3%, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Sysco Corp on August 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $72.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Sysco Corp have risen 14.2%. We continue to monitor Sysco Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.