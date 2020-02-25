United Natural is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.04. Spartannash Co is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.06. Andersons Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.16.

Sysco Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.71.

