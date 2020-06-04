United Natural is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (UNFI, ANDE, SPTN, CHEF, SYY)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

United Natural ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.27. Following is Andersons Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.61. Spartannash Co ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.70.

Chefs Warehouse follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.98, and Sysco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 8.75.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of United Natural on March 11th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.20. Since that recommendation, shares of United Natural have risen 29.1%. We continue to monitor United Natural for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.