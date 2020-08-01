United Natural is Among the Companies in the Food Distributors Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (UNFI, SPTN, ANDE, SYY, CHEF)

Below are the three companies in the Food Distributors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

United Natural ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 34.6%. Following is Spartannash Co with a forward earnings yield of 15.8%. Andersons Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%.

Sysco Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%, and Chefs Warehouse rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.9%.

