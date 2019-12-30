Unit Corp has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (UNT, ATW, DO, RIG, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Unit Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $845,000. Atwood Oceanics is next with a an RPE of $673,000. Diamond Offshore ranks third highest with a an RPE of $586,000.

Transocean Ltd follows with a an RPE of $582,000, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $555,000.

