Unit Corp is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (UNT, SDRL, NE, ICD, RIG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.03. Following is Seadrill Ltd with a a price to book ratio of 0.05. Noble Corp Plc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.05.

Independence Con follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.17, and Transocean Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.21.

