Unit Corp is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (UNT, PTEN, NBR, ICD, NE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Unit Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.7. Patterson-Uti is next with a a current ratio of 1.4. Nabors Inds Ltd ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.6.

Independence Con follows with a a current ratio of 1.6, and Noble Corp Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.8.

