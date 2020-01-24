Unisys Corp has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (UIS, IBM, SREV, CTSH, HCKT)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Unisys Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.31. Following is Ibm with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.15. Servicesource In ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.21.

Cognizant Tech-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.26, and Hackett Group rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Servicesource In on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $0.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Servicesource In have risen 82.8%. We continue to monitor Servicesource In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.