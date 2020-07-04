Unisys Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (UIS , EPAM , CTSH , PRFT , IT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS ) ranks first with a gain of 15.72%; Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM ) ranks second with a gain of 12.81%; and Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH ) ranks third with a gain of 11.38%.

Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT ) follows with a gain of 11.09% and Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.76%.

