Union Pac Corp (UNP) Breaks Through Resistance at $162.51

Shares of Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) opened today above their pivot of $161.31 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $162.51. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $163.65 and $165.99.

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) defies analysts with a current price ($161.22) 8.6% above its average consensus price target of $147.33. Union Pac Corp shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $166.23 and support at the 50-day MA of $148.75.

Union Pac Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $188.96 and a 52-week low of $105.08 and are now trading 53% above that low price at $161.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

