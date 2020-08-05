Union Pac Corp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.38%

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.22 to a high of $159.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $159.18 on volume of 787,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Union Pac Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $188.96 and a 52-week low of $105.08 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $158.95 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

