Union Pac Corp has the Highest Revenue Per Employee in the Railroads Industry (UNP, CSX, NSC, KSU, GWR)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Union Pac Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $517,000. Following is Csx Corp with a an RPE of $476,000. Norfolk Southern ranks third highest with a an RPE of $405,000.

Kansas City Sout follows with a an RPE of $366,000, and Genesee & Wyomin rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $283,000.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Union Pac Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Union Pac Corp in search of a potential trend change.