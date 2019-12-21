Union Pac Corp is Among the Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (UNP, KSU, GWR, NSC, CSX)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Union Pac Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 1,310.8%. Kansas City Sout is next with a EPS growth of 1,614.3%. Genesee & Wyomin ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 2,426.2%.

Norfolk Southern follows with a EPS growth of 2,677.8%, and Csx Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,696.8%.

