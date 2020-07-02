Unifirst Corp/Ma is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (UNF, CTAS, VSEC, MATW, KAR)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Unifirst Corp/Ma ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.44. Following is Cintas Corp with a FCF per share of $4.67. Vse Corp ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.31.
Matthews Intl-A follows with a FCF per share of $3.24, and Kar Auction Serv rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.20.
