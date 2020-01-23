Under Armo-C has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (UA , FOSL , HBI , LULU , VFC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.22%; Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.20%; and Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.84%.

Lululemon Ath (NASDAQ:LULU ) follows with a gain of 0.73% and Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.34%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lululemon Ath on September 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $201.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Lululemon Ath have risen 20.6%. We continue to monitor Lululemon Ath for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.