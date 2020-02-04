Under Armo-C Falls 3.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.27 to a high of $7.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.35 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Under Armo-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.55 and a 52-week low of $6.79 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $7.32 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.33% lower and 4.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Under Armo-C on February 11th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.30. Since that call, shares of Under Armo-C have fallen 51.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.