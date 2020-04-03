Under Armo-C Falls 1.64% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.02 to a high of $12.46. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.18 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Under Armo-C have traded between a low of $11.88 and a high of $24.55 and are now at $12.04, which is 1% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.