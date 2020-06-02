Under Armo-C is Among the Companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (UA, HBI, DLA, PVH, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Under Armo-C ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4. Following is Hanesbrands Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2. Delta Apparel ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9.

Pvh Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0.

