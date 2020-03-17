Ultra Clean Hold has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (UCTT, AEIS, COHU, ENTG, BRKS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.4%. Adv Energy Inds is next with a projected earnings growth of 11.3%. Cohu Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%.

Entegris Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%, and Brooks Automatio rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brooks Automatio on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.79. Since that call, shares of Brooks Automatio have fallen 26.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.