Ultra Clean Hold has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (UCTT, COHU, VECO, AEIS, MKSI)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.65. Following is Cohu Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.87. Veeco Instrument ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.02.

Adv Energy Inds follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.61, and Mks Instruments rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.56.

