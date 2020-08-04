Ultra Clean Hold has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (UCTT, COHU, AEIS, MKSI, AMAT)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 15.2%. Cohu Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 12.6%. Adv Energy Inds ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%.

Mks Instruments follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.7%, and Applied Material rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%.

