Ulta Beauty Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.64%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $279.40 to a high of $288.75. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $289.19 on volume of 348,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Ulta Beauty Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $222.00 and a high of $368.83 and are now at $281.88, 27% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ulta Beauty Inc and will alert subscribers who have ULTA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.