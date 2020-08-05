Ulta Beauty Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.71%

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $223.44 to a high of $226.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $221.88 on volume of 245,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ulta Beauty Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $368.83 and a 52-week low of $124.05 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $228.26 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

