Ugi Corp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.06%

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.38 to a high of $42.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $42.92 on volume of 321,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ugi Corp have traded between a low of $40.52 and a high of $57.28 and are now at $42.81, which is 6% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

