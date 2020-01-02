Ugi Corp has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Gas Utilities Industry (UGI, SR, WGL, SWX, OGS)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ugi Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%. Spire Inc. is next with a future earnings growth of 3.9%. Wgl Hldgs Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.9%.

Southwest Gas Ho follows with a future earnings growth of 5.0%, and One Gas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 5.3%.

