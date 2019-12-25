Ugi Corp is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (UGI, DGAS, NWN, CPK, ATO)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ugi Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Delta Natural Ga is next with a an earnings yield of 2.5%. Northwest Nat Gs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.

Chesapeake Util follows with a an earnings yield of 3.5%, and Atmos Energy rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

